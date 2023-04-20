EXORCIST TRIED TO SEXUALLY ASSAULT GIRL IN KANKER CHHATTISGARH

Kanker An exorcist has allegedly tried to sexually assault a girl in the name of performing religious rituals in the Kanker district of Chattisgarh following which the girl reached the office of the Kanker Superintendent of Police to lodge a complaint against the accusedPolice said that the girl has urged SP Shalabh Kumar Sinha to take action against the accused identified as Sunil Netam a resident of Narharpur s Shriguhan by registering a case against him at the earliest possible She further alleged that she was fearing for her life as the accused had threatened to kill her after she turned down his advances According to police sources the girl told the SP that about a year ago she suffered an accident and since she was a religious person she used to go to the exorcist for performing puja She further alleged that in the last year Netam has duped her of about Rs 80000 in the name of performing religious ritualsAlso Read Bastar acid attack case Police probing personal enmity angleShe further alleged that during the rituals the accused started to touch her inappropriately and tried to force himself on her When she turned down his advances Netam allegedly threatened her with murderSpeaking to reporters the SP said that a complaint was lodged on Thursday on behalf of a girl from the Narharpur development block He also said that the girl had earlier lodged a separate complaint against the accused at the Narharpur police station and an investigation in the case is going on The content of the two complaints are different the SP added