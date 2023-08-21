Bijapur: A minor girl from a village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh has released a video appealing Naxalites to release her father allegedly abducted by them during a recent fair in the district. In the video release recently, the girl Divyani Gota appealed the Naxalites to release her father Mahesh Gota, a former Sarpanch.

“My name is Princess Divyani Gota. My father had gone to worship yesterday, from there the Naxalites took him away. I want the Naxalites to release my father soon,” Divyani Gota, daughter of Mahesh Gota is seen appealing the Naxalites. Gota is among scores of villagers from Farsegarh area of Bijapur district who were abducted during the fair on the Chikat Raja mountain, around 7 km from Farsegarh, as part of the annual tradition.

Local sources said that the Naxalites abducted at least 50 villagers during the fair on the Chikat Raja mountain on August 20. Although the Naxalites released 44 of the abducted villagers within a few hours, six villagers including the former Sarpanch Gota is still a hostage with the Naxals. Local police have launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of the villagers.

Police is interrogating the villagers who were released after abduction by the Naxalites. Pertinently, this is the second time that Gota has been abducted by the Naxalites. Mahesh Gota, the former sarpanch of Kutru village and BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was abducted by the Naxalites in the year 2012 along with his father Chinnaram Gota and elder brother.

While he was released by the Naxalites at the time, Chinnaram and his elder son were killed by the Naxalites. Besides Divyani, Gota has a three-year-old daughter Aaradhya Gota. SP, Bijapur, Anjaney Varshney said an investigation has been launched into the matter.