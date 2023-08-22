Bijapur: A former sarpanch who was abducted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Aug. 20 during a fair in the mountains, has been traced in an injured condition, officials said on Tuesday. An official said that the former Sarpanch Mahesh Gota, was traced near Somanpally area of Bijapur in a seriously injured condition.

It is believed that Gota was attacked with sharp weapons by the Naxalites in the area and left in the area thinking he was dead. Gota was spotted by the passersby, who took him to nearby hospital, said an official. Gota's condition is said to be serious at the hospital, he added. Gota was among at least 50 villagers from Farsegarh area of Bijapur who were abducted by the Naxalites during the annual fair on the Chikat Raja mountain.

The tribals of Kutru village go to the Chikat Raj mountain every year in Sawan as part of the annual fair. This year also more than 50 tribals reached for worship on Sunday, but during their return they came face to face with Naxalites. While 44 villagers were released, six including Gota were held hostage by the Naxals.

Gota's minor daughter Divyani recently made a poignant appeal to the Naxalites in a video. Divyani appealed to the Naxalites to release her father on humanitarian grounds. Naxalites have kidnapped Mahesh Gota in the past too. Gota, former sarpanch of Kutru village, is also a worker of BJP Yuva Morcha. Earlier in the year 2012 also, Naxalites had kidnapped Mahesh Gota.

At that time he was released after being held hostage for 7 days.