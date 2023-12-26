Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): In a remarkable story of transition, Smrika Chandrakar, an engineer with an MBA degree, has made a substantial impact in the agricultural landscape of Charmudiya, a small village in Chhattisgarh's Kururd block.

What sets her apart is not just her academic qualification but her decision to become a pioneering farmer, elevating traditional farming practices to modern and lucrative heights. Smrika’s journey took an unexpected turn when she left her corporate job to return home and care for her ailing father, Durgesh Kumar Chandrakar, an influential figure in the village community.



This shift marked a pivotal moment as she embraced the responsibility of managing the vast agricultural lands, a task previously overseen by her father and uncles. Upon her return, Smrika introduced a progressive approach to farming, steering away from conventional methods. With meticulous planning and expert consultation, she transformed the 19-acre expanse into Dhara Krishi Farm, implementing modern techniques and replacing traditional crops with high-value vegetables like bitter gourd, cucumber, gourd, brinjal and tomatoes.

The transition wasn’t just about crop selection; it involved meticulous planning, employing agricultural experts, and investing in modern farming equipment and resources. Leveraging online data resources for weather predictions and farming guidance, Smrika ensured precision irrigation and pest control, optimising the farming process.



Her strategic decisions and hard work bore fruit as Dhara Krishi Farm now yields approximately 12 tonnes of tomatoes and 8 to 9 tonnes of brinjal daily. These harvests are not just catering to local markets but are also dispatched to states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kolkata, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Banaras, and Hyderabad.



Smrika's success goes beyond mere financial gains. Her annual turnover, crossing Rs 1 crore within three years, has not only brought prosperity but also generated employment opportunities for over 100 individuals from the village and its vicinity.

In reflecting on her journey, Smrika expressed contentment in supporting her family and delight in witnessing the positive impact her efforts have had on the local community. Her father, Durgesh Kumar Chandrakar, hailed her dedication and credited her for revitalizing their agricultural pursuits.