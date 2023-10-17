Top naxalite killed in Bijapur encounter, AK 47 rifle recovered: Chhattisgarh
Published: 8 minutes ago
Bijapur : In the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, elections are to be held on 12 seats of Bastar division on 7th November. Security is being tightened regarding the elections. The searching operation has been increased. Soldiers have been deployed at every nook and corner. Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and soldiers in Bijapur on Tuesday. This encounter is going on in the dense forests of Madded area.
AK 47 rifle and body of Naxalite recovered: Bastar IG Sundarraj P said that a Naxalite has been killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Bandepara forest of Madded. Naxalite's body has been found. An AK 47 rifle has also been recovered. Search operation continues after the encounter.
Encounter in the dense forests of Madded area: Naxalite camps were set up in the forests of Koranjed-Bandepara. After receiving information about the presence of 15 to 20 armed Naxalites along with Aided Area Committee in-charge DVCM Nagesh, Secretary ACM Buchanna, ACM Vishwanath, a joint team of DRG, Bastar Fighters, STF, CRPF 170 left from Bijapur. Seeing the soldiers coming towards them, the Naxalites started firing on the soldiers. The soldiers also quickly took charge and started retaliating against the Naxalites. There was an encounter in the area for an hour. Firing is taking place intermittently from both sides. Anjaneya Varshney said that security forces are deployed at the spot. Searching is going on.