Bijapur : In the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, elections are to be held on 12 seats of Bastar division on 7th November. Security is being tightened regarding the elections. The searching operation has been increased. Soldiers have been deployed at every nook and corner. Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and soldiers in Bijapur on Tuesday. This encounter is going on in the dense forests of Madded area.

AK 47 rifle and body of Naxalite recovered: Bastar IG Sundarraj P said that a Naxalite has been killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Bandepara forest of Madded. Naxalite's body has been found. An AK 47 rifle has also been recovered. Search operation continues after the encounter.