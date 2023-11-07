ELECTION COMMISSION ALLOWS VOTERS TO CAST VOTES SANS INDELIBLE INK MARKS IN CHHATTISGARH

Bastar: The Election Commission on Tuesday allowed the voters in Chhattisgarh to cast their votes without indelible ink marks after voting in fear of Naxalite violence in the state assembly elections. The Election Commission has provided this facility to voters in Naxal-affected districts and centres, including Bijapur, Bhairamgarh and Abujhmad.

Earlier, an IED blast triggered by Naxalites and three different encounters between them and security personnel marred the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. The Naxalites created violence in Kanker, Narayanpur and Dantewada. A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, was injured in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in the Sukma district while his unit was undertaking an area domination operation to ensure security during the polls, they said.