ELDERLY MAN TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY WILD ELEPHANT IN CHHATTISGARH

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): Grief engulfed a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Diwali as an elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he went out of his house to attend nature's call, forest officials said.

The incident took place at a village under Ramanujganj Forest Range this morning. The victim went out of his house in the morning to defecate in the forest area as there was no toilet facility in his house. "While attending nature's call, a lone wild elephant suddenly came out from the forest and trampled the man to death," police said.

When the man did not return home for a long time, his family started searching for him but found his body in the forest outskirts. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body to Ramanujganj Community Health Centre for post-mortem. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state have been a major concern. In the last four months, three people have lost their lives in this area due to elephant attacks.

Two days ago, a man was killed and his wife injured after a wild elephant attacked them near their paddy field in Marwahi. The couple from Ushadh Beat village of Marwahi had gone to their field for harvesting. After completing their work, they stayed at a temporary tent near the field to look over their crops.

At night, a wild elephant entered the field and attacked them. The farmer died on the spot and his wife was injured. After hearing their cries, the people of the area rushed to the spot and admitted the woman to the hospital in a critical condition.