Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): As part of the Maoist eradication drive being carried out in the Dantewada district, a team of district forces arrested eight Maoists, two from Bodli forests and six from Parlagatta forest, and produced before a court, said the police on Friday.

On Thursday, Malewahi police station, DRG, Bastar Fighters Dantewada and CRPF 195 Battalion D Company Malewahi received information about the presence of Maoists in the Indravati area. A joint team of police with CRPF 231 V "E" and "G" Company carried out searches in the forest of villages Bodli, Ghotia and Tetum under Malewahi police station limits. On Friday morning, two suspicious persons started running away after seeing the police in the forest of Parlagatta. Following this, a team of police detained all the suspected persons.

On being questioned, both suspected Maoists said that they worked as Bal Sangham members in Pediakot RPC and both of them were also involved in the IED blast incident in village Bodli Nayapara Main Road on December 2. Primary investigation revealed that both the suspects were minors and were produced in the court by the police.

The Maoists, who were involved in the planting of a pressure IED in the forest between Badepalli and Paralgatta on November 21, have been identified as Sundam Hurra, a resident of Kondasawali, Sundam Nanda, a resident of Kondasawali, Sundam of Kondasawli, Madvi Handa, a resident of Kondasawali, Sundam Bhima of Kondasawali and Hidma Madvi, a resident of Kondasawali. It may be noted that a soldier was injured in this IED blast.