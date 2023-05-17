ED ACTING LIKE TRAFFIC COP RANDOMLY ISSUING NOTICES IN CHHATTISGARH CM BAGHEL

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday slammed the Enforcement Directorate for its action in two money laundering cases in the state and said the federal agency is acting like traffic police and randomly issuing notices to people at its whim. Talking to reporters at Helipad Police Lines, Baghel said the opposition BJP is left with no issues and its only agenda is to defame the state government.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court told the ED to not create an "atmosphere of fear" after the Chhattisgarh government alleged that the probe agency is "running amok" and is trying to implicate CM Baghel in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state.

"(Lawyer) Kapil Sibal said in the court that ED is doing these things in view of upcoming elections," Baghel said. He claimed every section of society feels connected with the Congress government. "They know we are working for their welfare. Knowing this, the BJP has started defaming the government as part of its agenda".

The chief minister claimed the probe in the liquor case was completed by IT (Income Tax Department) in 2020 and nothing was found against those who were searched, "but the same people are being harassed by the ED again". Hitting out at the BJP, Baghel said that be it Chhattisgarh, Odisha or Karnataka, they are trying to pitch people against each other to fight among themselves.

They (BJP) had brought up the Hijab issue in Karnataka. They are trying to do the same everywhere as they do not know anything other than conversion or communalism. People have now understood this, the Congress leader alleged.

Queried about BJP's claims of irregularities in recently declared results of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the chief minister said, if BJP provides facts, the government will investigate. "When BJP was in power, numerous candidates belonging to business families had cracked CGPSC. If a selected candidate belongs to the family of bureaucrats or politicians then it is not a crime. If BJP has any facts (about irregularities), then they should provide it and we will conduct an investigation, he said. Baghel said the protest by BJP will not increase its political stature but it will affect the morale of selected candidates. (PTI)