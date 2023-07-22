Kanker: A pregnant woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband in a state of drunken stupor in Rai village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said. According to police, the woman identified as 30-year-old Manki Parchapi, suffering from alcohol use disorder, hit her husband with an axe on his head.

She was treating her husband at home. However, her husband died on July 19. The incident which took place on July 16 came to light on Friday when the woman was preparing to cremate her husband. Manki was subsequently arrested and the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination on July 21. The couple have five children and Manki was pregnant with the sixth child.

Detailing the incident, an official said, Manki was at home in an intoxicated state when her husband returned home from work at around 5 pm on July 16. The deceased Sagaram Parachapi (35) picked up an argument over her alcohol use. Within no time, Manki, in a fit of rage, hit her husband with an axe.

Sagaram was seriously injured. Out of fear of getting caught, Manki did not take him to the hospital. She contacted Baiga Gunia, a local naturopath, and was following the treatment regimen given by him. She put a bandage on Sagaram's head. However, Sagaram died on July 19, not responding to the home care. After his death, Manki began preparations to cremate her husband. Neighbours who got the whiff tipped the police off.

Jitendra Sahu, Ambeda Police Station in-charge said, "a pregnant woman and a mother of five Manki Parchapi was arrested for killing her husband Sagaram Parachapi in an inebriated state. The body of the deceased was sent for post mortem examination. During investigation it was revealed that Manki hit Sagaram on head with an axe following a minor dispute."

"Manki started treating her husband at home for four days using tips given by a local naturopath. Sagaram died on July 19. A case has been registered against Manki and further investigation in this case is still on", Sahu added.