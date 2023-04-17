DRG JAWAN INJURED WHILE TRYING TO DEFUSE IED AFTER ENCOUNTER WITH NAXALITES IN BIJAPUR

Bijapur A District Reserve Guard DRG jawan was injured on Monday when an improvised explosive device IED he was trying to defuse exploded in Chhattisgarh s Bijapur district a police official saidThe incident took place at around 535 pm near Bade Tungali village following an encounter between a DRG team and Naxalites following a tip off about the presence of ultras he said When security personnel were cordoning off the area a gunfight broke out between the two sides After the exchange of fire stopped security personnel recovered an IED Jawan Shankar Paret was injured when the IED exploded while he was defusing it he said Paret has been hospitalised and is out of danger the official saidEarlier an Army jawan died of a gunshot wound after his service weapon went off accidentally in Punjab s Bathinda police said adding that there is no connection with the Bathinda military station killings a day agoThe Army said that the incident took place in Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday evening The Army added that it has no connection with the incident that took place at the Bathinda Military Station yesterday in which four jawans succumbed to injuriesThe Army said that the soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon and the case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital but succumbed to his injuries the Army said The soldier had returned from leave on April 11