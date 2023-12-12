Sukma: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an explosion by a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Naxalites, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident took place near Saletong village under Kistaram police station area and the injured soldier has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

This comes a day after four security personnel were injured in a similar incident in the same area.

According to police, a new Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp has been set up in Saletong for facilitating road construction and other works. Soldiers were undertaking a demining operation in the area to locate hidden IEDs. During the exercise, a DGR jawan stepped on an IED planted by Naxalites, triggering the blast and was injured.

The jawan has been identified as Joga. He suffered injuries in his leg. He was rushed to the nearby police camp for first aid and then shifted to a hospital. It has been learnt that his condition is stable.

On Monday, in a similar IED blast, four soldiers were injured of which, condition of two were critical. A joint team of CRPF, DRG and Cobra were on a search operation when the soldiers stepped on an IED. Two soldiers with minor injuries were discharged after first aid while the remaining two with severe wounds were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.