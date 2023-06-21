DRG JAWAN INJURED IN IED BLAST IN CHHATTISGARHS BIJAPUR

Bijapur: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldier was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday. It is learnt that the IED went off when the DRG jawans were returning after a search operation in the Gangalur police station area of Bijapur district.

When the jawans reached Kurus area between Pusnar and Gangalur area of Gangalur police station area, an IED planted in the area by the Naxalite went off triggering a massive blast. In the incident, one DRG jawan was injured. The injured jawan has been identified as Ajay Mandavi. The DRG jawan was shifted to a nearby hospital in Gangalur from where he has been referred to Bijapur district hospital in an ambulance for specialised treatment.

An official said that the injured jawan is being airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment. The jawan is said to be out of danger. There has been an upstick in Naxalite attacks in Chhattisgarh for the last few months. Naxalites had triggered an IED blast on the 5th of June in Bijapur district in which two CRPF personnel were injured.

On June 7, there was an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Murkipad forest of Bijapur. Earlier, in April this year, a police officer was injured in an explosion triggered by Maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place when the police officer tried to defuse an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nelsnar village of Bijaypur district.

The injured cop, identified as Sitaram Kudiyam, was taken to a hospital in Dantewada for treatment and was airlifted to Raipur.