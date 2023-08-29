Korba: Around 12 people attempted self immolation at the collectorate office in Chhattisgarh's Korba on Tuesday in protest against National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for denying them jobs and compensation for their land.

The incident took place when the officials from the district administration were listening to the problems of the people. Suddenly a group of people entered the premises and went straight to the bathroom where they attempted to set fire on themselves after pouring kerosene oil. This led to a commotion in the area.

Police rushed to the spot to rescue them. All were taken to the Civil Line police station. After the incident, NTPC management was called for discussions with the people at the sub-divisional magistrate's office in presence of district administration officials.

The families who were displaced by NTPC have launched a movement against the management since April 22. They have been sitting on an indefinite strike alleging that they were not been given jobs as promised by the NTPC earlier. They said that their land was acquired decades back but, their second and third generations are fighting for compensation and jobs. They complained that their demands have not been met till now.

The protestors claimed that every time the NTPC gives them assurance and the matter is resolved. But their demands remain unfulfilled. They said that they had made an attempt to contact the NTPC management but got no response.

"No untoward incident took place. The protestors including four women have been brought to the police station for security reasons. As of now no action has been taken against them. Currently, tripartite talks are going on at the SDM office," Rakesh Gupta, Sub Inspector, Civil Line Police Station Rampur said.