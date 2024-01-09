Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) : Several police personnel in the Dhamtari district have begun to acquire a degree and became engrossed in their studies. Two traffic policemen in the district have set an example in pursuing higher education. A constable is starting graduation after 13 years of service, while another constable is aiming at BA after 21 years.

Incidentally, Dhamtari Traffic DSP Mani Shankar Chandra himself has got 8 degrees. Now he is preparing for the 9th one. Seeing the passion of their officers for education, now even junior employees are studying on duty to get a degree. In Dhamtari traffic police, constable Ganpat Dindolkar and head constable Kamal Kishore Sahu will start college studies this year.

Kamal Kishore had left studies 21 years ago as soon as he got a police job after 12th class. Similarly, Ganpat also left studies after 12th as soon as he got a job 13 years ago. Both of them have been brilliant students of their time. But after getting the job, studies were not considered necessary or rather, they did not get time to study.

But this year, both of them have made up their mind to complete their graduation. While Ganpat is going to do B.Com, Kamal has decided to do BA. After getting a government job, who likes to run after degrees again? However, such is their passion for education and knowledge that now they are going to complete higher studies. Both these police employees have taken this decision after being influenced by their officer.

DSP Mani Shankar himself is so fond of studies and education that he never stopped his educational pursuits. Despite becoming DSP, he continued studying and kept giving exams. Today he has 8 degrees ranging from MA, MSc, BJMC to MBA. DSP Mani Shankar is still going to appear for the PhD exam. According to Chandra, knowledge never goes waste.

Degrees of Traffic DSP Mani Shankar: