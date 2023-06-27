Devraj Patel was down to earth despite his popularity, recalls his friend Ankit Dubey

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Comedian and well-known YouTuber Devraj Patel died in a tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Monday, June 26. His close friend Ankit Dubey on Tuesday recalled that Patel, despite hailing from a small place, gained popularity and remained humble.

"Devraj Patel was a very sweet child, even after being such a big celebrity, he was grounded. I have several memories of him. Whatever I am today, I am only because of Devraj," a crest-fallen Ankit Dubey told ETV Bharat. Known for known 'Dil se bura lagta hai bhai please bhai' meme, 22-year-old Devraj was killed when he was travelling to Raipur to film a comedy video.

"In the initial days, Devraj did not have the idea of uploading videos on Instagram or YouTube. However, I saw tremendous potential in him. We started working together. I used to give him write content for him and he used to upload videos on the social media platforms. Our work kept on increasing. Then, I called him to Raipur and we kept working together. Our followers increased from zero to 4.50 lakh. We also worked in Mumbai for the 'Dhindhora' web series," remembered Ankit Dubey.

"Devraj earned a lot of fame. Today everyone is sad because of his demise. When we used to go out on the streets, someone or the other used to come and take selfies with Devraj. He also made a video with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. His popularity was such that he resided in the heart of every citizen of the state," added Dubey.

According to Ankit Dubey, Devraj faced many ups and downs in his life. "Coming from a small village, Devraj achieved a lot of success," Dubey quipped. Dubey further recalled that the two were staying together for the last several days. "On Monday morning also we spoke to each other. Later in the afternoon, I got the news of his accident," Dubey said. He also informed that Rakesh Manhar, who was driving the car, is stable.

The last rites of Devraj will be conducted at the Dabpali village in the Mahasamund district on Tuesday. A few hours before his demise, Devraj posted a video on his Instagram account which he captioned, "Lekin may cute hu na dosto."