DEVRAJ PATEL CHHATTISGARH YOUTUBER FAMOUS FOR DIL SE BURA LAGTA HAI MEME DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Raipur: A famous YouTuber, Devraj Patel, known for 'Dil se bura lagta hai bhai please bhai' meme, died on Monday in a tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The accident took place when he was travelling to Raipur to film a comedy video near Telibandha police station area.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the sudden demise of the comedian YouTuber. "Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai', who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of incredible talent at such a young age is extremely tragic. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti", the CM tweeted in Hindi.

Devraj Patel was the favorite artist of CM Bhupesh Baghel. He met the Chief Minister on 24 October 2021 in Raipur. During the meeting, he made a video with the CM. The name of the video was Kaka smart lagthe. In this video, Devraj Patel said in a funny tone "Only two people are famous in Chhattisgarh. One is me and the other is my uncle. Live mein smart dikhte ho". After which the CM along with Devraj Patel laughed out loud.

Patel became famous after his dialogue "Dil se bada lagta hai," went viral on social media. As soon as Devraj's passing became widely known, his fans began posting condolences on social media. Devraj Patel was a resident of Chhattisgarh's Dabpali village of Mahasamund.

He used to post comedy videos on YouTube. He was going to make a comedy video today when a truck hit him near Telibandha police station area. Devraj had shared a reel on Instagram on Monday afternoon, just a couple of hours before his death. "Lekin may cute hu na dosto?" he had asked in the caption.