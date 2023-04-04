Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The politics of Dharma Sabha has intensified ahead of the Chhattisgarh 2023 elections and the demand for a Hindutva nation has started rising rapidly in the state. This demand was strongly raised by saints and seers in the religious meeting held a few days ago. The ruling Congress is quick to counter this, saying that the BJP is wooing voters through Dharma Sabha and that the Dharma Chakra politics will not work in elections.

Now there is a preparation to organize religious meetings in the whole of Chhattisgarh on this demand. BJP has given support to these religious meetings. The Dharma Sabhas is going to be organized in all the districts of Chhattisgarh, in which sadhus and saints of the country including the state will participate. Huge speculation is there on the possible impact of this Dharma Sabha politics on the upcoming assembly elections.

Dharam Sabha will be held in 28 districts of the state with the demand for Hindutva nation. In March, a Dharma Sabha was organized in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, in which saints and sages of the country including the state participated, during this time everyone in one voice demanded that India be made a Hindu nation. BJP supported the organization.

BJP is continuously taking part in such events. A few days ago, saints and sages met BJP's National Vice President and former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh regarding the Dharma Sabha to be held in all the districts of Chhattisgarh. A religious meeting is going to be held in Bilaspur. Jagatguru Swami Nischalanand Saraswati Maharaj is behind this Dharma Sabha.

Congress has said that the Dharma Sabhas are meant to divert attention from various issues of the country. Congress state spokesperson Sanjay Singh says that BJP wants to do politics by hiding behind religion in order to distract and run away from the responsibility to the people. The people of the state know that BJP does politics on the basis of religion and caste.

So, on the other hand, BJP says that these saints are coming to the land of Chhattisgarh which is a matter of good luck. BJP State Spokesperson Gaurishankar Shriwas said that today the process of making a Hindu nation is gaining momentum in this holy land of Chhattisgarh. Political experts say that in view of the upcoming assembly elections, both political parties have become active and have started working on their own agenda.

Senior journalist Ramavatar Tiwari said that BJP gives priority to Hindutva and in the coming days, religion will be spread in villages and districts. By talking about Hindutva, the BJP wants to divert people's attention from the basic facilities, arrangements, roads, electricity and water inflation. BJP wants to get votes by connecting with people emotionally.

As the people of Chhattisgarh are sensible and take personal and political decisions separately, the effectiveness of the BJP strategies will be known only after the upcoming assembly election results, Ramavatar Tiwari.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has already said that BJP has no issue left in Chhattisgarh and they have only one agenda, keep fighting in the name of religion and keep getting votes.