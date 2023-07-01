DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH ARRIVES IN CHHATTISGARH TO HOLD PROGRAM IN KANKER

Raipur: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur for his daty's visit to the state. The Defense Minister is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Kanker. Sources said that Rajnath was landed at the Swami Vivekananda Airport where BJP State President Arun Sao, Regional Organization General Secretary Ajay Jamwal and other leaders including former Chief Minister and BJP National President Raman Singh received him.

After landing at the airport, Rajnath Singh will reach Kanker by a special Air Force aircraft where he will attend a program organized at Narhardev Maidan. At the program, Rajnath will highlight the development works of nine years of Modi government at the Centre.

Gathering of BJP workers of Bastar division: Rajnath Singh's visit to Kanker is considered very crucial ahead of state assembly election. BJP workers from entire Bastar division have been mobilized for the general meeting to be held at Narhar Maidan in Kanker. A large number of common people are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Securituy beefed up in Naxal-affected areas: Being a Naxal-affected district, adequate security arrangements have been made in the entire Kanker district ahead of Defense Minister's visit. Security forces personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations across the district. In view of security, all the shops around the venue have been closed.

Rajnath to meet Padma Shri Ajay Mandavi: Sources said that visiting Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to meet Padma Shri Ajay Mandavi at his residence.

Eye on Lok Sabha and Assembly seats of Bastar division: BJP is eyeing two Lok Sabha seats and 12 assembly seats of Bastar division. For this reason, senior leaders of the party are continuously visiting Bastar for the BJP's return to Chhattisgarh and to capture two Lok Sabha seats besides 12 assembly seats in Bastar.

A public outreach campaign was also conducted in seven districts of the division from May 30 to June 30. On the last day of the campaign, BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a huge public meeting in Bilaspur. Earlier on June 22, Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Durg district.