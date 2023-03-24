Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): In one of its kind effort, as many as 75 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) women bikers reached Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Spreading a message of Women's empowerment, these women 'daredevils' embarked on a 1,848-kilometer bike rally from Delhi's India Gate to Chhattisgarh on March 9. This bike rally is scheduled to culminate on March 25 at Jagdalpur. The CRPF parade will be held on the occasion of the 84th Raising Day celebration of CRPF. The event will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to official sources, after covering almost 1650 kilometres, these women bikers reached Dhamtari on Thursday where they were welcomed by the police, public representatives, and locals at Ghadi Chowk. Dhamtari Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Megha Tembhurkar said, "we feel proud to welcome these women CRPF bikers to Dhamtari. 75 women bikers started from Delhi's India Gate to reach Jagdalpur to attend the 84th Raising Day celebration of CRPF on March 25."

Dhamtari Mayor Vijay Dewangan said, "It was a proud moment for us to welcome CRPF women bikers. Residents of the city came together to welcome the convoy of women bikers with flowers and garlands. They are going to attend the Raising Day celebration of CRPF on March 25 in district Bastar's Jagdalpur."

CRPF women bikers said, "we are spreading the message of women empowerment. During our journey, we met several school children, Anganwadi workers, and those working with self-help groups to inspire them to achieve their goals. Several women were motivated throughout our journey. We are going to attend the 84th Raising Day celebration of CRPF on March 25 at Jagdalpur which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.