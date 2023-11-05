Raipur: The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, promising caste census, loan waiver to farmers, Rs 3,200 for per quintal for paddy procurement and subsidised cooking gas cylinders to women under a new scheme.

The ruling party in Chhattisgarh unveiled its manifesto titled 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28' at six different places - Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur and Kawardha - two days before the first phase of the state polls. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel released the manifesto in Rajnandgaon while party's state in-charge Kumari Selja unveiled it in state capital Raipur.

Promises including loan waiver to farmers, caste census, procurement of paddy at 20 quintal per acre, free education to students from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) made by Congress leaders during their poll campaign have been mentioned in the manifesto. Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, CM Baghel said farmers will get Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy, including input subsidy currently being given under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to paddy cultivators.

Tenu leaf collection will be done at Rs 6,000 per standard sack in place of the existing Rs 4,000 and tendu leaf collectors will additionally get an annual bonus of Rs 4,000, he said. Baghel said, "A Mahtari Nyay Yojana will be launched for mothers and sisters," under which a subsidy of Rs 500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups.