CONGRESS MLA SEEN WITH BUNDLE OF NOTES BJP DEMANDS CBI PROBE

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A purported video has gone viral, where a Congress MLA from Chattisgarh is seen with a bundle of currency notes. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case after the video went viral.

The Opposition BJP has accused Congress of "looting Chhattisgarh" in five years. Meanwhile; the Congress MLA Ramkumar Yadav has said that he has nothing to do with the notes. Yadav represents the Chandrapur Assembly constituency.

BJP seeks CBI probe: After the video has gone viral, BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on Congress, which is in power in Chhattisgarh. BJP state General Secretary OP Chaudhary in a social media post wrote, "Congress party will accept this video of the bag of notes placed in front of the MLA or there is any doubt on it. If there is any doubt then have the courage to hand over the matter to CBI for investigation."

'Congress looted Chhattisgarh in five years': OP Chowdhury further claimed that Ramkumar Yadav calls himself poor and resides in the house of constructed under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. Congress is no longer able to answer. Congress has heavily robbed Chhattisgarh for five years, he charged. He also took a press conference and attacked the Bhupesh Baghel-led government.

MLA says video is BJP's conspiracy: Ramkumar Yadav alleged that the viral video was a conspiracy by the BJP. "They think how did the son of a poor man become a MLA? So they conspire (against me). I have become an MLA, I am been elected as MLA with blessings of the public. My image is intact among the public.

"My focus was not on money in the video. I was sitting there empty-handed. Only those, who posted the video, can tell what their motive was behind posting this video. I am the son of a poor man, a cow herder," he added. ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the video.

