Congress hand in glove with Naxalities in Chhattisgarh, used them to get our workers killed: BJP

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Tuesday accused the Congress of collaborating with Naxalites and obstructing government of India schemes in Chhattisgarh.

Launching a scathing attack against the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government, Patra released a 400-page allegation diary (chargesheet) titled 'Kathghare mein Congress'. Address a presser in Delhi, Patra alleged CM Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government of being hand in glove with Naxalities.

"Congress government is walking hand in hand with Naxalities in Chhattisgarh. You remember what work Modi ji has done to eliminate Naxalites...The Chhattisgarh government has supported Naxalites and even used them to get BJP workers killed in the state," Patra said in a major allegation. He alleged that the state government deprived 16 lakh residents of PM Aawas Yojana.

“Regarding PM Aawas Yojana, it has to be said with great sadness that there are 16 lakh residents who have been deprived of this scheme by the ‘Thagesh government.’

"They blocked Central schemes in Chhattisgarh. Congress stood against anti-conversion law. They have betrayed the people of Chhattisgarh. The anti-conversion law brought by BJP was not aimed at destroying the society, its objective was to preserve our tribal people, their culture, their thoughts, their values,” Patra added.

“Given the elections in five states, Congress has started beating drums of false promises. Today we will show them the mirror. I am carrying this allegation binder of 400 pages. There are 316 promises that Rahul Gandhi has made which the Congress government has not fulfilled in Chhattisgarh" he said.

"PM Modi started a scheme for farmers to get Rs 6000 per year – ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’. Lakhs of farmers have been registered from Chhattisgarh but their verification has not been done by the state government, that is why lakhs of farmers are deprived of this scheme today” Patra added. “Modi ji wants to give and the farmers want to take but Congress ensure that the money does not reach them. This is a government of scams,” he further said.

Patra further mentioned scams under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh mentioning the cess collected during Covid. "Scams worth crores have taken place under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Mining mafia and criminals are given free run under Congress government in the state. Where is the cess collected during the COVID? No action has been taken in several rape cases under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh," Sambit Patra said.