CONGRESS DUBS BJP MANIFESTO IN CHHATTISGARH AS COPY CAT

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday dubbed the BJP's manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls as a "copy-cat" and said those criticising its poll guarantees as "freebies" were now themselves pledging guarantees to win elections. The BJP released its manifesto on Friday, pledging annual financial assistance to married women and landless agricultural labourers, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to poor families among other things.

Speaking at a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, the BJP came out with its manifesto (in Chhattisgarh). Those who used to criticise 'revdi' and our guarantees, the PM,the manifesto that has been released by the BJP is a copy-cat manifesto."

"The LPG cylinder, paddy procurement prices, these are all Congress poll promises. When Rahul Gandhi ji had used the word guarantee then they (the BJP) had heavily criticised it and now they are talking about 'Modi ki guarantee'," Ramesh said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released the BJP manifesto titled 'Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023' during a function held at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party's state office in Raipur.

Ramesh claimed that the BJP is "rattled" in Chhattisgarh and its defeat was "certain". "It should also be noted that the BJP is targeting two OBC CMs in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In both states, they are issueless because the welfare schemes of the Congress have been successful and welcomed by the people," he said.

"On that basis, we will get the people's mandate. At the last moment, the PM and his associates are deploying the tactics of defaming Congress leaders to distract people but they will not be distracted," Ramesh asserted. People know that the work done by the Congress in the last five years has to be carried forward, the former Union minister said.

"There are Congress guarantees, we will fulfil what Rahul ji and (party chief Mallikarjun) Kharge ji have said. The BJP is also now using the word guarantee but they are not saying it is the BJP's guarantee but Modi's guarantee," Ramesh said. "So the PM was known for U-turns but has now become a copy-cat. He criticised 'revdis' (freebies)... what he used to call 'revdi', it has become his guarantee," Ramesh said.