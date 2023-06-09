Raipur Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday condemned the incident of Khalistani supporters celebrating the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Canada saying the Centre should take cognizance and raise objection This is a matter of the Ministry of External Affairs But the Government of India should raise their objection against such an incident Such an act against a former Prime Minister of the country calls for protest The Centre should take cognizance Baghel said Reacting to BJP s allegations of Gandhi defaming the country on foreign lands Baghel said that it was only Gandhi who was going out and saying something Whenever Gandhi says anything the entire BJP party starts criticising him he said Rahul Gandhi is the only person who goes out and speaks something The BJP leaders lags behind The entire cabinet and all the leaders are left shocked whenever Gandhi makes any statements This means that Rahul Gandhi is over shadowing them Baghel saidAlso Read Chhattisgarh Politics heats up over Giriraj s attack on Baghel govt for indulging in Christianisation of tribalsHitting out at former chief minister Raman Singh over the latter s allegations of poor development in 88 constituencies Baghel asked him to visit Surguja Raigarh as well as his own constituency Raman Singh was the chief minister for 15 years You ask the social organizations there as to how much land and money they received Had roads been constructed by Raman Singh then I would not have had to give approval for the construction Baghel saidBaghel alleged that during the exCM s tenure it was like demolishing the same bridge and reconstructing it All bridges and culverts built during the tenure of the previous government were washed away This is what happened when he was in power Baghel said Also Baghel slammed the Centre over the rising expenditures incurred by the farmers He said that the income of the farmers has not doubled but their expenditures have risen