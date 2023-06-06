Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that BJP does not take its national president JP Nadda seriously while reacting to his earlier statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Baghel said that BJP will witness a Karnataka-like defeat in Chhattisgarh when it goes for polls some months later.

"BJP itself does not take him (JP Nadda) seriously. During central committee meeting you must have seen how Naddaji is pulled behind by Amit Shah ji. He is not taken seriously by his own party. So we too do not take his statement seriously. Don't know till now who selected him. Ever since he became the party president, the party has been defeated in his own state. Then we saw what happened in Karnataka. A similar situation will happen here. Rahul Gandhi opened a shop of love in BJP's market of hatred," Baghel said at a press conference here.

Earlier, Nadda had said that Gandhi has opened a shop of hatred and was trying to divide the Hindus and Muslims. Baghel accused BJP of spreading hatred saying it was necessary for the party's existence.

He said that as elections were ahead central ministers were visiting the state. "When I went to Bastar, I heard that the Prime Minister is coming. Now, I have come here and am hearing that the Union Home Minister is coming. Even, Nadda ji is coming. As four months are left for the elections it is natural for leaders from Delhi to come here. BJP fought elections in Karnataka with the help of central leadership and everyone has seen what happened. A similar fate awaits in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

Taking a jibe at former chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh, Baghel said that he is no longer within the reach of the common people. Being a former chief minister, Singh's security is much higher than the current chief minister, he added.