Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday paid homage to the soldiers martyred in the Naxal attack on Wednesday in the Aranpur police station area of Dantewada district. He also met the family members of the slain jawans. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu during his Dantewada visit.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting earlier in the wake of the Dantewada attack which resulted in the deaths of 10 jawans abs one driver. They further revealed that during the meeting a comprehensive strategy was chalked out to eliminate Naxalism.

Apart from Baghel Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, Secretary to Chief Minister Ankit Anand, Inspector General of Police Intelligence Ajay Yadav took part in the meeting apart from Bagghel.

Naxalites blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel by an IED blast. They further revealed than an improvised explosive device containing 50 kg of explosive material was used by the Naxalites to carry out the attack. The blast was so strong that a 10 feet deep and wide pit was formed on the road. The vehicle carrying the soldiers was completely destroyed.

Speaking to reporters, Bastar IG Sundarraj P called it a well-planned conspiracy by the Naxalites. He said that the IED blast was done by targeting the security forces team. The attack has received strong reactions from across the country. It has raised questions on the Centre's claim that Naxalism has been witnessing a steady decline in the country. According to officials data, Naxalism related incidents have gone down by 70 per cent in 2022.