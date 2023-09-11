CLASS 9 STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE IN HOSTEL ROOM IN KANKER

Kanker: A day after returning from his home, a class 9 student died by suicide in his hostel room in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, police said on Monday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police added.

The boy, a student in government pre-matric boys hostel in Govindpur was a resident of Hurray Pinjodi village under the Amabeda police station area. He had gone home after complaining of stomach and chest pain. He stayed at home for 20 days for treatment and returned to the hostel on Saturday.

According to students, the boy had hanged himself from the ceiling of his room. They told the peon, who in turn informed the hostel superintendent.

"I was taking bath in my quarter when a peon suddenly came running to inform me about the incident. When I went to the hostel I saw that the other students were lying down the boy on a mat. I informed the police and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead. I have been told that he hanged himself to death," Lokeshwar Sahu, hostel superintendent said.

After getting information about the incident, a team from Kanker police station reached the spot. "The reason as to why the student took such a drastic step is not known. The matter is being investigated," Kanker police inspector Sharad Dubey said.

Dubey said a case has been filed in this connection and investigation are on. "We reached the spot immediately after getting information that a student has committed suicide in the hostel. The student's body has been sent for post-mortem," Dubey added. Police said that the student's classmates, teachers and family members would be questioned in this regard.

Also Read: Three of a family die by suicide in Odisha's Bargarh

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need any emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline number - 9152987821 (available from 8 am to 10 pm on Monday to Saturday).