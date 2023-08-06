CISF IG KEEPS NIECE HOSTAGE PUTS HER ON SURVEILLANCE OVER PROPERTY ISSUE IN CHHATTISGARH

Durg (Chhattisgarh): An IG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been accused of mentally harassing his niece by allegedly keeping her hostage. The girl complained to her maternal aunt in this regard.

Following which, the girl's aunt came from Bihar's Danapur to meet her along with members of the Mahila Vikas Manch. After being disallowed at the house, she sought help from the superintendent of police.

The 22-year-old girl has been living with her uncle, IG Sanjay Prakash at the CISF campus in Utai for a year since her parents died. The girl's father was a bank manager and she hails from a well-off family.

The girl's aunt Anita Sharma said that for the last few months, the girl used to share her problems with her on Instagram. According to Sharma, the girl sent her a message accusing her uncle of not allowing her to go anywhere and monitoring her throughout the day. She also told her aunt that she would be forced to commit suicide if she is not released from here. Sharma said that after reading the message she tried to speak to Prakash on phone but he refused to talk to her saying it was a family matter.

The matter came to light when the girl's aunt along with members of the Mahila Vikas Manch reached the IG's house. They were not allowed to meet the girl. After which, they reached the Durg SP office.

"My niece told me that she was being made to sign property papers by her uncle. When the Patna garden was sold by her uncle, then too the girl had talked about committing suicide. Now, she was being pressurised to give her consent to sell flats in Patna," Sharma said.

Sharma sought help from Patna's Mahila Vikas Manch by citing the message she received from the girl on Instagram. National President of Mahila Vikas Manch Arunima Kumari, patron Veena Manvi and vice president Fahima Khatoon accompanied Sharma to Durg. They then went to inform the matter to SP Shalabh Sinha.

Veena Manvi said this is a matter related to property dispute. After the death of her parents, the girl has a share on the property and she does not want to leave it to anyone, Manvi said. It has also been learned that the girl is being kept in a hostage-like situation at home and various methods are adopted for surveillance, she added.

Durg SP Shalabh Sinha said that the girl's aunt alleged that she came to Sanjay Prakash's house but was not allowed to meet the girl. Following police intervention, the girl's aunt was allowed to meet the girl, who expressed her desire to return to her maternal uncle's house in Patna. It has been decided that she will go to Bihar with her aunt, Sinha said.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Local Congress leader shot at over property dispute; condition critical

Prakash refused to comment on the matter. This is a family issue, he said.