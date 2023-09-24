Chhattishgarh CM suggests Rahul Gandhi to choose road over rail due to frequent train cancellations

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday suggested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should opt to travel by road rather than train from Raipur to Bilaspur, in view of the frequent cancellations of trains in the state. Speaking to the media, Baghel said, "There is a possibility that he may reach Bilaspur by train or road."

"The way the trains are getting cancelled, I would rather suggest that he prefers the road to reach Bilaspur and return by train due to frequent delays," Baghel told the reporters. Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting organised in Parsada (Sakri) village of Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will attend the state-level housing justice conference on Monday. During this, Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate and perform the Bhoomi Pujan of 185 development projects worth Rs 524 crore. These include the inauguration of 82 development works worth Rs 420.28 crore and the Bhoomi Pujan of 103 development works worth Rs 104.5 crore.