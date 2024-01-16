Dantewada: Demonstrating the apathy of the authorities, an elderly woman was carried on the cot by the relatives to the hospital 5 km away to get her treated for her fractured leg due to lack of road connectivity in Dantewada district. The incident has come to light in Gram Panchayat Metapal 2 Turrem Saukarpara of Dantewada.

According to local sources, the elderly woman identified as Hidme fell while walking in the village due to which her leg got fractured. The family thought of taking her to the hospital but it was not easy. The village has no road connectivity to the nearest hospital due to which the ambulance cannot reach the village.

The relatives finding themselves in a fix, swung into action and made a makeshift stretcher by tying a cot to a long log of wood and carried it on their shoulders setting out for the hospital. The relatives had to trek for around 5 kilometers to reach a paved road leading to the hospital. The relatives said that besides subjecting the elderly woman to hardship, their livelihood was also affected as they had to spend the whole day carrying the patient to the hospital on shoulders.

“We reached the main road and started waiting for the ambulance. On the one hand, this caused problems for the patient and on the other hand, spending the whole day doing this also affected our livelihood,” said a relative. Villagers said that they have been craving for an approach road to the village after the road was washed away by rains.

Villagers said that they had to run from pillar to post for the Murum road, but it got washed away in the rains. “The situation becomes worse during rainy days. The village is completely transformed into an island,” said a villager. The officials have blamed the contractors for not building a road in the village. They said that the work for the road was tendered out “but the contractor absconded after building half the road”.