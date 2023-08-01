CHHATTISGARH WOMAN ATTEMPTS SELF IMMOLATION OUTSIDE KORBA COLLECTORATE

Korba (Chhattisgarh): A woman who arrived at the district collectorate, attempted suicide allegedly by pouring kerosene on her body here on Tuesday.

A lady constable posted outside the office noticed her and snatched the matchstick from her hand, saving her life. The incident led to chaos at the collectorate office premises.

According to local residents, the woman has been worried due some land dispute. On getting information about the incident, ADM Pradeep Sahu, reached the spot. He listened to the woman's grievances and immediately ordered for a thorough investigation.

The incident took place this morning after the woman reached Korba district collectorate office to resolve a long pending land-related issue. For several months in the past, she has been making rounds of the collectorate office and running from pillar to post seeking redressal. Disturbed after failing to get her problems addressed, the woman attempted to set herself on fire after pouring kerosene on her body.

A lady constable who was posted outside the office was taken aback when she suddenly started smelling kerosene. When she looked around her, she spotted a woman, who had poured the oil on her. She ran towards the woman and snatched the matchstick from her hand before she could light it. The lady constable's alertness helped in saving the woman, said a local.

Also Read: Upset over police inaction, rape victim attempts suicide in Chhattisgarh

In a similar incident yesterday, a rape victim tried to set herself on fire in front of the Pandatarai police station in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham to protest against police inaction. The media persons around her stopped her and saved her life.