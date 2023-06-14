Korba Following the court s order a case was registered against Telangana cadre IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Jha with the Civil Line Police Station in the Rampur area of Chhattisgarh s Korba on Wednesday The IAS officer s wife has accused him of dowry harassment forcing her into unnatural sex and domestic violence When the victim filed the complaint no action was taken against the accused She then knocked on the doors of the Korba court with the help of her counsel After hearing the case the court ordered the police to register an FIR against the accused and investigate the matter The newly married woman had filed a case in the court when the FIR was not registered at the police station The court while hearing the case registered the complaint and asked the police to conduct an inquiry against IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Jha The court also asked the police to submit the probe report Advocate Shivnarayan Soni pleaded on behalf of the victim The case was registered under sections 377 498 a against accused Sandeep at the Civil Line Police Station in Rampur on Wednesday A police officer Nitin Upadhyay of Civil Line Police Station said The case was registered against the IAS officer as per the directive of the court The FIR was registered against the accused under dowry harassment domestic violence and other charges The IAS officer of the Telangana cadre was married to the girl living in Korba in 2021 The marriage took place in Bihar s Darbhanga The newly married woman alleged that after a few days of marriage her husband and inlaws started harassing her for dowry In the complaint serious allegations such as pressurizing by the husband for unnatural sex were also levelled by the accused More than one crore rupees were spent on the marriage Dowry demands in the form of cash and luxury items were handed over to the accused Fed up with continuous torture the victim sought justice from the court