CHHATTISGARH TWO DRG PERSONNEL INJURED IN DIFFERENT NAXAL INCIDENTS IN BASTAR REGION

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In an ill-fated incident in Chhattisgarh, at least two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured in separate incidents of pressure IED blast and arrow attack by Naxalites in Sukma and Narayanpur districts in Bastar region, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday in the Jagargunda police station area under Sukma district.

Soon after the attack, a DRG team from Dantewada launched an anti-Naxal operation towards Ursangal village in the Jagargunda police station area under the Sukma district on Tuesday night.

A senior official said, "When security personnel were cordoning off forests near Bainpalli village, a jawan, identified as Roshan Nag, inadvertently stepped on a pressure IED connection, triggering the explosion that injured him." He also said that the injured jawan was shifted to a local hospital and later airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

A similar incident sparked, where a jawan, identified as Hansraj Dehari, was injured when an arrow shot by Naxalites hit him when he was on security duty at a weekly market in Orchha village in Narayanpur district, he said.

Hansraj Dehari was shifted to the Community Health Centre, Orchha, the official said, adding that the condition of the injured jawan is stable. A search operation is underway in the area to trace attackers, he added.