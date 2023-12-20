CHHATTISGARH TRIBAL LEADER NAND KUMAR SAI RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS

Raipur : Tribal leader Nandkumar Sai, who had left the BJP and joined Congress ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, has resigned from the grand old party. The tribal leader's resignation comes just 17 days after the results of Chhattisgarh assembly elections in which the BJP ousted the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government. Sources said that Nandkumar Sai has taken a U-turn and submitted his resignation to PCC Chief Deepak Baij in this regard.

Had left BJP before the state elections: Nand Kumar Sai had left BJP before the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. He resigned from BJP on 30 April 2023 and joined Congress on May 1, Labor Day. After being in Congress for about nine months, Nandkumar Sai has now bid goodbye to Congress. After joining Congress, the then Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government had made Nand Kumar Sai the president of CSIDC.



Rift with Congress: According to sources, Nandkumar Sai was disgruntled for not getting a ticket from Congress in Chhattisgarh state elections. Sources said that Sai wanted to contest elections from Kunkuri assembly seat. But he was not given ticket by Congress in the assembly elections.



Meeting with new CM: It can be recalled that Nandkumar Sai had met the new CM Vishnudev Sai a few days ago. During his meeting, Sai congratulated the BJP leader on becoming the CM of Chhattisgarh. Since the meeting, speculation was rife that Nand Kumar Sai could leave the Congress anytime. The BJP emerged victorious in the Chhattisgarh assembly election results on Dec 3 winning 54 of the 90 seats while Congress won 35.