CHHATTISGARH TRIBAL BODY OPENS FRONT AGAINST UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

Raipur: Amid a pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sarva Adivasi Samaj in Chhattisgarh has opened a front against the UCC. President of Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj and former Union Minister Arvind Netam delved into the issues arising out of the UCC at a press conference in Raipur.

'Tribal society has its own set of practices': Netam said that the tribal society has its own practices which the community members cannot ditch. “These practices make them unique and special. The Central Government and the Law Commission also need to think in this direction,” he said. Netam said that the Sarva Adivasi Samaj does not completely object to Uniform Civil Code. But Centre should take everyone into confidence before implementing the UCC, he added.

The Sarv Adivasi Samaj has argued that the goal of the UCC and the Uniform Civil Code is to implement a common law related to birth, marriage and property rights which would deprive the tribals of their rights enshrined under the Constitution. Netam said that the tribal society believes in its traditions in matters of birth, search, division, succession, inheritance, land and property.

“This is our identity which separates us from other castes and communities,” he said. Netam said that in tribal women have the freedom to marry multiple times under Article 13 3A of the Constitution. “Tribals have many rights under the Fifth and Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act,”Arvind Netam, President Sarva Adivasi Samaj said.

Netam said that the draft UCC needs to be brought in public domain first for debate before any further course of action in this regard. “The government should take the tribals into confidence on this issue. Sarva Adivasi Samaj is in contact with other states of India and tribal groups of Central India on this issue so that our voice can be raised collectively against any such law, which threatens our traditions and customs,” Netam said.

What is Uniform Civil Code: The UCC refers to a common set of laws for all Indian citizens governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, property and adoption irrespective of religion. The Constitution under Article 44, one of the Directive Principles of State Policy, recomends a Uniform Civil Code for all citizens. However, given the sensitivity of the matter, the framers of the Constitution left it to the discretion of the government to implement a UCC.

PM Modi, during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Jun. 27 made a strong pitch for UCC.