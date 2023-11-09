Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): The vehicle of Public Health Engineering minister of Chhattisgarh, Guru Rudra Kumar, came under attack from a group of unidentified stones pelters on Wednesday night. The vehicle of the minister, who is also a candidate from Navagarh Assembly Constituency was attacked when he was returning from the election campaign in Jhal village. Due to this, the glass of the minister's vehicle was broken and he escaped unhurt in the incident.

Thereafter, the supporters of Guru Rudra Kumar reached Navagarh police station with the damaged vehicle and lodged a report against unidentified persons. The supporters also informed media that after the incident, the minister felt unwell following sudden shooting up of his blood pressure. The minister is safe now.

Meanwhile, Ashish Jain, a supporter of Guru Rudra Kumar, has alleged that the minister's vehicle has been attacked by BJP workers. He also said that the saffron party, whcih is staring at a defeat, wanted to attack the minister out of frustration.