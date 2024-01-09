Janjgir Champa: The bodies of a woman and a soldier were recovered inside a locked room under mysterious circumstances in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. Sources said that the two bodies were found in the room at the 11 Battalion Colony. Superintendent of Police Janjgir Champa, Vijay Aggarwal said that on Monday evening, information was received from the battalion's family residence that a room was locked from inside and there was a foul smell emanating from the room causing suspicion among the residents.

The door of the room was broken in the morning after which the bodies of the soldier and a woman were recovered. SP Vijay Aggarwal said that preliminary investigation has suggested that the deceased woman was living as the wife of the deceased soldier identified as Ramsagar Sidar, a resident of Pusaur in Raigarh district.

The identity of the woman is being ascertained. Sources said that the body of the soldier was found hanging while the body of the woman was found lying on the bed in the same room. Police have sent both the bodies for postmortem. It is believed that the two died around five days ago and the matter came to light when a foul smell came from the room.

According to family members of the deceased soldier posted in the 11th Battalion, he was not married yet adding that they were looking for a match for him. The father of the soldier said that they were called by the police and informed about the mysterious death of their son. “They called telling us that our son has committed suicide. When we came, we saw that a girl was also with him. We don't know that girl. We were looking for a match for him,” the soldier's father said.