Korba: An army jawan shot himself dead by firing from his INSAS rifle in Chhatiisgarh's Korba on Monday. He ended his life at the electronic voting machine warehouse behind the District Collector ate office, a source said.

Soon after the gunshot sound was heard, others rushed to the spot and found the body of the jawan on the ground in a pool of blood. Besides, blood stains were splattered on the wall of the room where he shot himself dead.

The deceased soldier was identified as Lalit Sonwani, who was a resident of Janjgir Champa district. After the incident, police and investigation team reached the warehouse of EVM machines. They recovered the jawan's rifle, mobile phone and some other items which were found scattered around his bed. The soldier has presumably fired the bullet in his chest. After the incident, along with Civil Line police station, a team of dog squad and forensic experts reached the spot.

"Prima facie, the jawan appears to have committed suicide by shooting himself. The inspection of the matter is going on," Mrityunjay Pandey, TI, Civil Line police station, said. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained b cops. The age of the jawan is said to be between 30 to 35 years. After checking the mobile records of the deceased, it was found that Sonwani had last talked to his father. He was deployed at the spot since August for the security of EVM machines located at the office.