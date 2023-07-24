Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Markets remained closed in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Monday after Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS), a body that represents the tribal community in the state, had called for a bandh to protest the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur especially the atrocities on womenfolk in the troubled northeast state.

"The horrific incident of violence against women in Manipur is condemnable. No concrete steps have been taken by the Central Government on this incident. The State Government needs to take strict steps," said Satyanarayan Karma, District President, Sarva Adivasi Samaj, Dantewada.

Chhattisgarh: Bastar shuts to protest violence against women in Manipur

The widespread effect of the bandh was seen in different places. Chhatisgarh Chamber of Commerce also supported the call as business establishments and shops in Jagdalpur city observed a complete bandh till 2 pm. Similar scenes were witnessed in the division's headquarters and cities of other districts. Schools and essential services such as hospitals, medical stores and ambulances were excluded, and transport services in the region also remained unaffected.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the division's headquarters and cities of other districts. "The incident of horrific violence against women in Manipur is condemnable. The silence and inaction of the Prime Minister on this incident have pushed Manipur towards anarchy," said Yogesh Nareti, Youth Division President, Sarva Adivasi Samaj.

Notably, more than 160 people have lost their lives since the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The inhuman video of brutality in which two tribal women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district sparked national outrage.

Also read: Manipur horror: Deceased freedom fighter's wife burnt alive by armed mob on May 28