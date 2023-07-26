Ambikapur: Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM TS Singhdev often appears among the public to know their problems. Many times, he takes stock of the work being done at the local level by being present in the Jan Choupals. One such Janchoupal was set up in Ambikapur, in which an old man reached with a pot in his hand. During this, the old man told a lot of lies to Deputy CM TS Singhdev.

In this video, the old man is seen very angry. In a conversation of about five minutes, the old man raised many questions regarding the local administration. The Collector and the SDM present in the Janchoupal kept listening to the old man's words in silence. This video is going viral on social media.

The old man told the Deputy CM that "when ministers come, a white line is drawn on the road. It doesn't work like this. Don't you have money? Of course, you have money." On this, the Deputy CM said that there is a shortage of money, he is doing jugaad." Simultaneously, the old man talked about problems one after the other in front of the Deputy CM.

The elder has complained to Deputy CM TS Singhdev mainly against the collector and SDM. According to the elderly, complaints are piling up. The man said SDM does not make his presence all the time. The old man has demanded a 20% discount on medicines including roads and drains.