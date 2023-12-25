Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh security forces and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel on Monday recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in a series of operations in Bijapur, official sources said.

According to official sources, a team of security forces were patrolling from Palnar Camp in Gangalur. Meanwhile, two IEDs of five kg each were recovered in the Cherpal area.

The Maoists aimed to harm the security forces in Bijapur. The two IEDs were planted in the middle of the road in Palnar and Cherpal. These IEDs were planted on tire marks on both sides of the road with the aim that as soon as the security forces vehicle would arrive, it could be blown up, they added.

Official sources said that the IEDs were connected through a switch. "The Maoists had installed such devices in the switch which would cause an explosion when pressure is applied. This switch, called the pressure switch, gets activated automatically when pressure is applied," the sources added.

According to sources, a search operation is underway in the Palanar and Cherpal areas.

Earlier, a team of district forces arrested eight Maoists in the Dantewada district, two from Bodli forests and six from Parlagatta forest, and produced them before a local court. Malewahi police station, DRG, Bastar Fighters Dantewada and CRPF 195 Battalion D Company Malewahi received information about the presence of Maoists in the Indravati area. A joint team of police with CRPF 231 V 'E' and 'G' Company carried out searches in the forest of villages Bodli, Ghotia and Tetum under Malewahi police station limits. The next morning, two suspicious persons started running away after seeing the police in the forest of Parlagatta. Following this, a team of police apprehended all the suspected persons.