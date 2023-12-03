Hyderabad: As counting of votes for the assembly elections in four key states heads to the last rounds, BJP is set for a landslide victory in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Congress is set to oust the KCR led BRS government in Telangana. While the results in three states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana are along the expected lines, the BJP's win in Chhattisgarh has come as a shock to both the Congress and the psephologists alike as even the exit polls released on the eve of the counting day predicted that the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government will retain power in the state.

The BJP was leading on 55 of the 90 seats while the Congress on 32 when reports last came in. So what led to the Congress's defeat in Chhattisgarh. ETV Bharat explores the reasons.

Anti-incumbency: Anti-incumbency factor is believed to have played a role in Congress's defeat in Chhattisgarh. The Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP centred its poll campaign around the “five years of misrule” by outgoing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. On the eve of counting, Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao said that the people of Chhattisgarh were “fed up of” the Baghel government and “want to get rid of it”.

Overconfidence: After multiple exit polls on Nov 30 said that the Congress will have an edge over the BJP in Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Congress will “return to power with landslide victory”. “Multiple exit polls are there, but there is no uniformity. When the results are out, our government will be formed and with landslide victory,” Baghel told reporters. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who extensively campaigned in the states too said that they will win the assembly elections in all the four states.

Mutiple 'scam' cases: In the run up to the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the BJP cited the multiple alleged scams involving the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Notable of them are the liquor 'scam', coal 'scam' and the Mahadev betting app case. In the latter, Baghel was alleged to have received kickbacks worth Rs 508 crore through a “courier”.

'Forced conversions' among tribals: Besides the issue of corruption, the opposition BJP also cornered the ruling Congress over the alleged forced conversions among the tribals in the tribal-Adivasi dominated regions of the state.

Spike in Maoist attacks: The BJP also targeted the ruling Congress over the spike in Maoist attacks on the security forces during the latter's tenure in the state. In the deadliest Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in two years, the Maoists killed ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel after triggering an IED in Dantewada district in April this year.

Farmers' issues: In a bid to woo the voters, the BJP, in its election manifesto in Chhattisgarh, had promised to procure paddy from farmers at Rs 3100 per quintal, which is Rs 500 more than the farmers are getting under the Congress government.

Congress's unfulfilled promises: The Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government in Chhattisgarh was also facing criticism for failing to fulfil its promises at the time of 2018 assembly elections when it came to power. These include blanket ban on liquor, free cooking gas cylinders and regularisation of contractual employees working in various departments in the state.

Infighting: The Chhattisgarh Congress was also marred by infighting with senior leader TS Singh Deo openly criticising the ruling party in the state. The central leadership later sorted the matter as Singh Deo was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Environmental issues: Amid allegations of irregularities in the coal transporation, the Bhupesh has been facing scrutiny over the impacts of mining on environment.