Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a visit to the poll-bound Chhattisgarh today when he will address a 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally as part of the closing ceremony of BJP's two Parivartan Yatras in Bilaspur here. The public meeting is being held at the Science College grounds here at 2 pm.

The police put together a massive security cover at the venue of the Prime Minister's programme. A three-kilometre radius area has been declared a no-flying zone and over 1,500 security personnel belonging to the police force, SPGM NSG and other forces will form part of the security machinery.

The leaders and cadres of the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) are in an upbeat mood ahead of PM Modi's visit, the third one to the Congress-ruled state. As the state assembly elections are fast approaching, BJP leaders are confident of making significant gains in the 2023 polls. BJP state chief Arun Sao told reporters that necessary arrangements have been made to make the PM's public meeting a success.

The BJP's first Parivartan Yatra was taken out from Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh) on September 12. The second one was rolled out from Jashpur (north Chhattisgarh) on September 15. During these yatras, they organised welcome gatherings and roadshows besides covering more than 3,000 km across 87 assembly segments in the State.