CHHATTISGARH PORTFOLIO CONGRESS ALLEGES TUG OF WAR BJP REBUFFS CHARGE

Raipur: The non-allocation of portfolios to ministers even a fortnight after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister has given rise to speculation about the BJP government's indecisiveness over differences in allocation matters.

On December 22, nine more ministers found a berth in the Sai-led cabinet in Chhattisgarh, taking the strength to 12. Sources said a 'tug of war' over the allocation of portfolios has put Sai in a spot to bother. Again, the Opposition Congress made it an issue to target the BJP government. The issue has become a topic of discussion also on social media.

'Central BJP leaders' interference'

Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur said a good many influential BJP MLAs, who have not got place in the cabinet, are disgruntled now.

"The BJP's central leadership has failed to placate the BJP veterans. This is why, the BJP is unable to decide on portfolios," he said. According to him, the central leadership of the BJP is interfering in the politics of the state.

"Due to the non-formation of the cabinet, functioning is affected. The BJP is responsible for the mess. This is not an ideal situation," Thakur said.

The BJP, however, rubbished the Congress's allegations. The BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three guarantees have been fulfilled as soon as the government is formed in the state. The limit for purchasing paddy has been set at 31 quintals. Again, a bonus for two years has been distributed. We have also promised Rs 3,100 to farmers."

He continued, "There is a provision for a supplementary budget of Rs 12,000 crore. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao are working to ensure allocation and implementation. We will also distribute free rice to people."

Chimnani further pointed out that Congress should introspect about its loss to BJP rather than targeting the saffron party for portfolio allocation.

"Rahul Gandhi says he has lost the elections because of regional leaders in Congress. Instead of the state president, Congress changed the state in charge. Again, the Congress general secretary says that Chhattisgarh had become a 'den of debauchery' for its central leaders during the Baghel's rule. Some say that the co-in-charge took money from the BJP. Many allegations are flying thick. Their party leaders are bickering among themselves," Chimnani said.