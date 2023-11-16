CHHATTISGARH POLLS STAGE SET FOR SECOND PHASE VOTING OF 70 SEATS TOMORROW

Raipur: The high-voltage poll campaigning, which was characterised by a slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP, for the second and last phase of Chhattisgarh polls due on November 17 came to an end on Wednesday evening.

The BJP’s campaign was virtually kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed four rallies for the second phase. As usual, he trained guns on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government over corruption, especially the Mahadev betting app scam and recruitment scandal, and the rise of Maoists in the poll-bound state.

The BJP flew star campaigners who included Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, party president JP Nadda, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for campaigning. They targeted Baghel over the alleged betting app scam and 'religious' conversion. The leaders also accused the ruling Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

BJP leaders tried to convince voters saying the Congress government will be thrown out this time. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi spearheaded the party's poll charge. They took on the BJP claiming that only Congress can safeguard the interests of the people in the state.

The Congress campaign was directed at highlighting welfare schemes implemented by the Baghel government for poor farmers, women, tribals and Dalits. The party accused the Centre of 'handing over' resources to 'industrialist friends'.

On Sunday, Baghel wooed the women voters assuring that if his party retains power in the state, women would get annual financial assistance of ₹15,000. The promise is seen as a counter to the opposition BJP’s promise in its poll manifesto of giving ₹12,000 per year to married women, which, political observers said, is likely to work in the favour of the saffron party.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, the second phase of voting will be held in the 70 spread in 22 districts of the state on Friday. The polling in all 70 constituencies will begin from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. In Chhattisgarh, 100 out of 953 candidates in the second phase face criminal cases, according to an ADR report.

The polling booths in Bindranawagarh seat where voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. are Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali.

In the second phase, as many as 958 candidates, including 827 men, 130 women and one transgender, have thrown their hats in the ring. An estimated 1,63,14,479 voters, including 81,41,624 male, 81,72,171 female and 684 third-gender will cast their votes. As many as 18,833 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.

As many as 700 ‘sangwari’ booths will be managed by women polling personnel, an official said. At 26, the Raipur City West seat has the highest number of contestants, while it is the lowest in the Daundilohara constituency where 4 candidates are in the fray.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Patan seat), assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), Deputy CM TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and eight state ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural) and Ravindra Choubey (Saja), are among prominent candidates from Congress in the first phase.

From BJP, State chief and MP Arun Sao (Lormi), leader of opposition Narayan Chandel (Janjgir-Champa), Union minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh (Bharatpur-Sonhat-ST), MP Gomti Sai (Pathalgaon-ST), senior MLA and former ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur South), Ajay Chandrakar (Kurud) and Punnulal Mohile (Mungeli) are among key candidates for the November 17 elections.

Chief Minister Baghel is contesting from his traditional Patan seat. His distant nephew and party MP Vijay Baghel will cross swords with him in the seat. The entry of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) State president and son of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, Amit Jogi, in the fray from Patan has added another dimension to the contest.