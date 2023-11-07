Kanker(Chhattisgarh): The Antagarh assembly segment of Kanker district in Chhattisgarh has set a shining example for the entire nation as eight transgender voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes at a specially designed 'rainbow' model polling station, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

On the historic move that underscores the principles of equality and inclusion, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla proudly affirmed that this innovative endeavor not only breaks down social barriers and stigmas associated with the transgender community but also emphasises their pivotal role in the democratic process.

"All eight transgender electors in Antagarh seat live in Pakhanjur area. That is why the 'rainbow' model polling station has been set up at Pakhanjur-3 not only to address the social apprehensions and stigma regarding the third gender but also to make them feel they are an important part of the democracy," PTI quoted Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla as saying.

Shukla further added that this initiative has not stopped at symbolic representation. Security and support for transgender voters are equally prioritised. Four transgender police personnel will be stationed at the 'rainbow' polling station, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all.

In a larger context, women voters are demonstrating their significant influence in Chhattisgarh, outnumbering men in 16 out of the 20 assembly seats where polling is taking place in the first phase. The statistics speak volumes, with a total of 40,78,681 voters in these constituencies, comprising 19,93,937 men, 20,84,675 women, and 69 third-gender persons.

The visually appealing 'rainbow' polling station is adorned with the vibrant colors of the rainbow. It stands as a beacon of acceptance, where every voter, regardless of their gender identity, feels not only welcomed but celebrated.

According to the poll officials, Jagdalpur has the maximum number of transgender voters (29) out of the total 69 who are voting in the first phase. Both Antagarh and Bijapur have eight transgender voters each while Dongargarh and Narayanpur have four, three in Keshkal, two each in Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Kondagaon and Bastar, and one each in Chitrakoot, Dantewada and Konta.