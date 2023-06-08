CHHATTISGARH POLITICS HEATS UP OVER GIRIRAJS ATTACK ON BAGHEL GOVT FOR INDULGING IN CHRISTIANISATION OF TRIBALS

Bastar Union Minister Giriraj Singh who reached Chhattisgarh s Kanker to settle political equations lashed out at the Congressled state government for its alleged role in the conversions of tribals in the state Giriraj Singh was interacting with the media after holding a meeting with Rural Development Land Resources and Panchayati Raj officials in Kanker on Thursday Giriraj Singh mocked CM Bhupesh Baghel terming him kha kha instead of kaka for eating up money meant for poor people of the state Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Bhupesh he said There is a chief minister here whose name is kha kha and not kaka This uncle has eaten up all the money of the public Also read BJP itself does not take JP Nadda seriously party will suffer Karnatakalike defeat here Bhupesh BaghelUnion Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of its alleged failure to stop religious conversions in the state If the Bharatiya Janata Party government comes to power in the coming days we will enact a law to stop religious conversions This government has to go It is resorting to deceit and fraud to weaken India Singh saidAccusation the Baghel government of weaning away tribals from sanatani roots Singh said the government is bent on destroying the tribals ethos and culture Our tribal society which is Sanatani is being destroyed by the Congress party in the whole country There is an international conspiracy going on inside the country to destroy India You have seen the churches activities in Bastar he added He slammed the process of Christianisation of tribal society