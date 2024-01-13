Chhattisgarh: Pilot laments Congress' paucity of funds, blames Modi & team
Published: 40 minutes ago
Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Congress general-secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh Sachin Pilot vented his ire at big industrial houses for turning their backs on the party at the behest of the Narendra Modi-dispensation. As a result, the Grand Old Party lacks enough money to fight the Lok Sabha polls slated this year.
"The central government has created fear among corporates. In view of this, they are not providing much financial help to our party. Now we need to reach out to our workers and mobilise support. We will ask those who identify with the party ideology to contribute to the party fund," said Pilot.
In fact, the pitiable financial state of the Congress party is no secret. The party is dependent on donations. There is absolute disarray within the rank and file of the party owing to this.
Pilot's diatribe over industrialists' staying away from the Grand Old Party in fear of being hounded by the Union government through probe agencies does open a can of worms.
However, as per Pilot, the party is making an all-out effort to garner funds from various sources since the all-important Parliamentary elections are knocking on their doors. The party also needs to bank on the youth brigade to make a match of the Narendra Modi-wave in the polls and the former Rajasthan Deputy CM will definitely be an asset from Congress' point of view.