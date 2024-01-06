Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) : The development of any area can be identified by looking at its basic needs. Because roads, water, electricity, education and health are the things on the basis of which the future of any area is decided. But there is a village by name Tola Pahad Para, east of Gram Panchayat Lurgi, in Balrampur district, where the residents have not seen electricity even after 75 years of independence.

For the residents of East Tola Pahad Para of Ramchandrapur development block, life is a daily struggle devoid of any amenities like roads, drinking water, health, power and education. This has been going on from one generation to the next. The village has got about fifty families. No one came to take care of their basic needs.

Forget about good roads and health facilities. The government has not been able to establish even a single Anganwadi for children here. Boys and girls have to go up to three kilometers through rough roads to study.

The officials have installed poles two years ago but no current wires have been tied to supply power till now. That's why even today the people here are forced to spend their nights in the dark and in constant fear of wild animals, snakes and scorpions. All this has happened in a state like Chhattisgarh which boasts of producing surplus electricity.

There are no roads in the village and people move only through unpaved paths. Due to the Anganwadi center being far away, children are not able to go there. The Collector said that they will try to find a solution by talking to the officials of the electricity department. "We will take up the issue with the electricity department. There is an action plan. A solution will be found after taking information from the electricity department," said Remijius Ekka, Collector.